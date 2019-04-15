NASHUA - Lucia Lena "Lucy" (Tagariello) Naas, 91, of Nashua, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 12, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucia Lena "Lucy" Naas.
Born on Sept. 12, 1927, in East Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Leonardo and Isabella (Massaro) Tagariello.
Lucy spent her childhood growing up in East Boston. She attended local schools and played the coronet as a member of her high school band. After graduation she worked at Jay's Department Store in downtown Boston, where she met her future husband Bill. They lived in Massachusetts for a number of years while raising a family, then moved to Nashua until Bill's retirement brought them to Cape Cod for 17 years. They returned to New Hampshire in 2000 and eventually settled at The Huntington at Nashua in 2004.
Her favorite pastimes were cooking, oil painting, spending time with family and friends, learning the "pure" Italian language, and traveling to Italy many times to see her cousins.
Lucy was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Nashua, where she volunteered regularly at the parish gift shop.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, William E. Naas, whom she married on June 28, 1947. In addition, she was predeceased by a brother, Carl Tagg, and a sister, Catherine Testa.
Family members include two sons, William R. Naas and his wife Dana, and Edward L. Naas and his wife Christine; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, April 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, from Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Road, Nashua. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may meet at the church. After the service, interment prayers and burial will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
(603) 883-3401
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 15, 2019