Lucien G. Morel, 89, passed away July 24, 2020 at his home in Nottingham, NH.
He was born February 23, 1931 in Berlin, NH, son of the late Arthur Morel and Germaine (Turmel) Morel.
Lucien grew up in Berlin, NH and was one of twenty four children in his family. On June 24, 1950, Lucien married the love of his life, Lorraine Fortin. Lucien was a longtime employee of Raytheon in North Andover, MA. He retired as a production manager. They were longtime residents of Exeter raising their three children. Lucien and Lorraine moved to Nottingham on Pawtuckaway Lake in 1982.
He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Epping, NH and a member of the Ray-Fre Senior Center.
Lucien was a master woodcrafter showing his talent in his retirement dream house.
Lucien enjoyed going fishing, playing pool and playing cribbage.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years on January 1, 2016, and 19 siblings.
Lucien is survived by his 3 children, son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Linda Morel, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Sharon Morel, daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Tom Noonan, , 7 grandchildren, 7 and a half great-grandchildren (one on the way), 4 siblings, Jean, Doris, Maurice and Suzanne, and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours.
A private service will be held for the family.
Burial at the Exeter Cemetery will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820
