  • "My deepest sympathy to Connie, I am so sorry for your loss"
    - Suzanne Grenier
  • "Sharon: It is so heartbreaking to lose a parent; no matter..."
    - Tracey Taylor
  • "Uncle Lou, may you be free from your physical burdens and..."
    - Joanne & Ken Calder
  • "I'm going to miss you dad your in a much better place love..."
    - Mark Lafond
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during..."
    - Nancy Ducharme
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne-St. Augustin Church
383 Beech St
Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER - Lucien R. Lafond, 72, of Manchester, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.

Born in Manchester on March 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur Lafond and Marie Jeanne (Fortier) Lafond.

Lucien graduated from St. Marie Catholic School and married the love of his life, Constance I. Gourde Lafond, in 1966, who survives him. Lucien is also survived by his son, Mark H. Lafond and wife Christine; his daughter, Sharon J. Barnett and husband Paul; two cherished grandchildren, Courtney T. Ferguson and fiance Christopher S. Winslow, and Alexandra M. Ferguson; and his adored pets, Gus and Salem, who will also miss him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Yvonne Ingle and Theresa Daigle.

After a hard day's work drywalling and roofing - strengthening his pitching arm - Lucien could be found watching the Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots. Once he was done coaching them to championships, he then coached the little league team.

Lucien spent his free time fishing, hunting, bowling or camping with family and friends. Lucien will be greatly missed by his loving family.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne-St. Augustin Church, 383 Beech St., followed by family prayer in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019
