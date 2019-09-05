MANCHESTER - Lucien R. Lafond, 72, of Manchester, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manchester on March 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur Lafond and Marie Jeanne (Fortier) Lafond.
Lucien graduated from St. Marie Catholic School and married the love of his life, Constance I. Gourde Lafond, in 1966, who survives him. Lucien is also survived by his son, Mark H. Lafond and wife Christine; his daughter, Sharon J. Barnett and husband Paul; two cherished grandchildren, Courtney T. Ferguson and fiance Christopher S. Winslow, and Alexandra M. Ferguson; and his adored pets, Gus and Salem, who will also miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Yvonne Ingle and Theresa Daigle.
After a hard day's work drywalling and roofing - strengthening his pitching arm - Lucien could be found watching the Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots. Once he was done coaching them to championships, he then coached the little league team.
Lucien spent his free time fishing, hunting, bowling or camping with family and friends. Lucien will be greatly missed by his loving family.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne-St. Augustin Church, 383 Beech St., followed by family prayer in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019