Lucienne E. (Sirois) Leafe, 87, of Manchester, died May 15, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on November 30, 1932 to Joseph and Cora (Gosselin) Sirois. She lived in Burbank, CA for 10 years and Litchfield for 42 years before returning to Manchester several years ago.
She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Lucienne had worked at the Manchester Housing Authority and New Horizons for New Hampshire, both in Manchester. She also volunteered at St. Francis Grammar School in Manchester and at Elliot Hospital
She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and collecting figurines of pigs.
She was predeceased by a son, Barry J. Leafe in 1983 and by three siblings, Roger Sirois, John Sirois and Olivette Callahan.
The family includes her husband of 70 years, Donald R. Leafe of Manchester; five children, Brian Leafe and his wife, Debra, of Hampton, Donna Belcourt and her husband, Robert, of Goffstown, Michael Leafe and his wife, Jacqueline, of Eaton, Timothy Leafe of Manchester and William Leafe and his wife, Barbara, of Connecticut; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Litchfield.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.