Don and family - So sorry to read of Lucy's passing. We worked at Blakes, Sanders, went to UNH, and then worked for the City of Manchester in different departments. Lucy was a joy to work with, hard working and precise, and happy in all she did. She really loved her family and they came first. She lived a long and meaningful life. You have lots of memories to cherish. My Sympathy and prayers to her family. Cynthia N. O'Neil

