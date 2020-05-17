Lucienne E. (Sirois) Leafe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucienne E. (Sirois) Leafe, 87, of Manchester, died May 15, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester on November 30, 1932 to Joseph and Cora (Gosselin) Sirois. She lived in Burbank, CA for 10 years and Litchfield for 42 years before returning to Manchester several years ago.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire.

Lucienne had worked at the Manchester Housing Authority and New Horizons for New Hampshire, both in Manchester. She also volunteered at St. Francis Grammar School in Manchester and at Elliot Hospital

She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and collecting figurines of pigs.

She was predeceased by a son, Barry J. Leafe in 1983 and by three siblings, Roger Sirois, John Sirois and Olivette Callahan.

The family includes her husband of 70 years, Donald R. Leafe of Manchester; five children, Brian Leafe and his wife, Debra, of Hampton, Donna Belcourt and her husband, Robert, of Goffstown, Michael Leafe and his wife, Jacqueline, of Eaton, Timothy Leafe of Manchester and William Leafe and his wife, Barbara, of Connecticut; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Litchfield.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Don and family - So sorry to read of Lucy's passing. We worked at Blakes, Sanders, went to UNH, and then worked for the City of Manchester in different departments. Lucy was a joy to work with, hard working and precise, and happy in all she did. She really loved her family and they came first. She lived a long and meaningful life. You have lots of memories to cherish. My Sympathy and prayers to her family. Cynthia N. O'Neil
cynthia o'neil
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved