Lucienne Anna Lafond, 96 of Manchester, died, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Elliot Hospital.
She was born in Manchester on February 21, 1923. She was the
daughter of the late George and Aurore (Marcotte) Miville. She was predeceased by her husband, Roland and her daughter, Anita. Lucienne worked for many years as a presser for Sunshine Cleaners of Manchester. She loved listening to classical music and reading.
Lucienne is survived by her children, Robert Lafond and his wife, Ginny, Richard Lafond, Leo Lafond and his wife, Donna, Philippe Lafond and his wife, Holly, Gerard Lafond, Louise Roy and her husband, Ken and Anne Armstrong; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her five brothers, Maurice, Robert, Andrew, Roland and Bertrand Miville; three sisters, Simonne Chabot, Theresa Dellorusso, and Lena Landry.
At the request of the family there will be no services.
To view Lucienne's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019