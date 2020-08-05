1/
Lucille A. Marchand
1936 - 2020
Lucille A. Marchand, 83, of Manchester died July 27, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born in Berlin, NH on August 8, 1936, she was the daughter of Andrew and Yvonne (LaRoche) Peters. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Berlin.

Lucille loved knitting, solving puzzles, reading and entertaining family and friends with her wonderful cooking. She was a fun-loving woman with a tremendous sense of humor who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rene H. Marchand in 2010, her son, Edward Marchand in 2016 and sister, Dorothee Dube in 2015

Family members include her four children, Raymond E. Marchand of Manchester, Therese Y. Wyman and husband Robert of Merrimack, Monique D. Cronin and husband Michael of Manchester, Paul R. Marchand and wife Brenda of Allenstown; nine grandchildren, Cory Marchand, Krystal Connors, Jennifer Bernier and fiance Neal Baker, Andrew Wyman, Stephen Wyman, Makayla Marchand, Nicholas Marchand, Briggette Cronin and Della Cronin; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Jeannine Buteau of Berlin.

A celebration of Lucille's life will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 1 pm at the home of her daughter, Monique. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 10 at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Merrimack. Committal prayers and burial will be Tuesday, August 11th at 1 pm in St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Amyloidosis Foundation of Boston Medical Center, 830 Harrison Ave, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02118.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
August 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family.
BILL GLIDDEN
Friend
August 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I wish I could attend the service but due to the Corona virus we are not going very far these days. Lucille was a great friend and cousin and we kept in touch over the years. She will be missed.
Jeannette Labonte
Family
August 4, 2020
Words aren't enough to say how much I loved your mom and how very much she will be missed. Memories of her easy smile and infectious laugh will be the legacy she leaves behind. Rest peacefully Aunt Lucille.
Cindy Tetreault
Family
August 4, 2020
Monique, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Love you ❤
Ruth Broderick-Cronin
Family
August 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Matante was a beautiful woman who brought joy to all who knew her.
Cathy Greenwood
Family
August 3, 2020
Monique, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a wonderful person with a kind heart. I know you will find strength within your family. Love from the heart
Kathy Burpee
Family Friend
