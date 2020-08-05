Lucille A. Marchand, 83, of Manchester died July 27, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Berlin, NH on August 8, 1936, she was the daughter of Andrew and Yvonne (LaRoche) Peters. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Berlin.
Lucille loved knitting, solving puzzles, reading and entertaining family and friends with her wonderful cooking. She was a fun-loving woman with a tremendous sense of humor who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rene H. Marchand in 2010, her son, Edward Marchand in 2016 and sister, Dorothee Dube in 2015
Family members include her four children, Raymond E. Marchand of Manchester, Therese Y. Wyman and husband Robert of Merrimack, Monique D. Cronin and husband Michael of Manchester, Paul R. Marchand and wife Brenda of Allenstown; nine grandchildren, Cory Marchand, Krystal Connors, Jennifer Bernier and fiance Neal Baker, Andrew Wyman, Stephen Wyman, Makayla Marchand, Nicholas Marchand, Briggette Cronin and Della Cronin; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Jeannine Buteau of Berlin.
A celebration of Lucille's life will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 1 pm at the home of her daughter, Monique. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 10 at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Merrimack. Committal prayers and burial will be Tuesday, August 11th at 1 pm in St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Amyloidosis Foundation of Boston Medical Center, 830 Harrison Ave, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02118.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.