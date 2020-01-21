Lucille A. Rousseau, 82, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020. She was born in Berlin on September 9, 1937 the daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Morin) Marchand and was a lifelong resident. She was an office assistant at Metropolitan Insurance Company, had worked at Good Shepherd Parish and was the co-owner of Rousseau's IGA. Lucille enjoyed going out with friends and playing BINGO.
Family includes her daughters Michele Rousseau of Berlin, NH, Diana Kimberley and husband Mark of Colrain, MA and Elaine Wright and husband Bill of Milan, NH; grandchildren Erryn Kimberley, Gregory Kimberley and wife Amanda, Samuel Kimberley and Hillary Edmondson and husband Chris; 7 great grandchildren; sisters Lorraine Ouellette of Berlin, NH and Claudette Edwards of Amherst, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Normand D. Rousseau in 2010.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucille's memory to , . Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 21, 2020