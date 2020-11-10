1/
Lucille Connor
Lucille (Benoit) Connor, formerly of Tory Road in Manchester, died Friday, November 6th, at the Warde Health Center in Windham. She was 99.

Born May 25, 1921 to Louis and Melona (Billy) Benoit in Manchester, Lucille was educated in local schools and worked as an executive secretary both for the State of New Hampshire as well as the Diocese of Manchester. She was married to and the widow of Martin Connor, a funeral director in Manchester and she was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church. Devoted to her family, those who knew her would agree that she had a passion for golf.

Lucille is survived by two sons, Kevin Connor of Washington state, and Kenneth Connor of Garden City, New York along with his wife and two daughters. Her family life was also enriched by loving nieces and a nephew who remained close to her over the many years.

A private service for Lucille is planned for a future date. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
