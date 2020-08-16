Sr. Lucille Dutilly, CSC (Soeur Marie de St. Jean-de-Jesus), 97, of the Sisters of Holy Cross, passed away on August 8, 2020.
She was born in Rochester on March 25, 1923 to Hervey and Rosalie (Dolbec) Dutilly. She entered the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1941 and pronounced her final vows in 1948.
She earned a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester.
Sr. Lucille was an elementary school teacher in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut and a Religious Education Coordinator in several of the parishes.
In 1994, she returned to Vermont where she served as Pastoral Minister and visited nursing homes and homebound residents while also serving as sacristan and Eucharistic Minister.
Her artistic talent was appreciated at Holy Angels Church where she created awesome decorations and magnificent banners. Her paintings were equally inspirational to all who gazed upon them.
Sr. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, three sisters and one brother.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: All services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com