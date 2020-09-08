1/1
Lucille F. (Dugre) Aubert
1932 - 2020
Lucille F. (Dugre) Aubert, 88, of Bedford, died September 5, 2020 at Community Hospice House after a brief illness.

She was born in Manchester on February 27, 1932 to Phillippe and Irene (Nault) Dugre. She lived most of her life in Manchester before moving to Bedford 20 years ago.

Lucille worked at Meggitt Avionics for 30 years. She was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis and a communicant of Ste. Marie Church in Manchester.

She was predeceased by her husband, Armand G. Aubert in 1985; three siblings, Roland Dugre, Oscar Dugre and Pauline Boily; and a son-in-law, Bruce Biron.

The family includes three children, Denise Biron of Hooksett, Paul Aubert of Santa Rosa, CA and Darlene Aubert of Hooksett; three siblings, Gerard Dugre and his wife, Janet, of Ocala, FL, Sr. Jeannette Dugre of the Sisters of Martha, St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada and Theresa Desrochers of Florida; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Biron and his wife, Heidi, of Stratham, Matthew Biron and his wife, Mary, of Amherst and Emily Grady and her husband, Ryan, of Santa Rosa, CA; six great grandchildren, Lilly, Lauren, Nathaniel. Michael, Charles and Thomas Biron.

SERVICES: A visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
11
Service
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Marie Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

September 7, 2020
Our prayers are with the family. God bless, Maurice and Marie Isabelle
Maurice Isabelle
September 7, 2020
Lucille was confidentially happy in her Catholic faith, and a true friend of God.
Barbara D. Miles
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
Lucille graced us with her beautiful smile, warmth, generosity and sunny disposition for many years. She was one of my mother's best friends. Our deepest sympathies for your loss. I know that she loved Jesus. Be consoled that she will live in His glory forever. -Paul & Helen Avard
Paul Avard
Family Friend
