Lucille F Hebert 99, passed away on July 10th at home in Asheville NC.She was born in Manchester on December 28,1920, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Emma Senneville. She shared 69 years of marriage with her late husband Wilfred "Pete" Hebert. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Oscar Louis Senneville, Arthur Senneville, Leo Senneville, Theresa Senneville, Irene Vincent and Rose Doucet.She was a graduate of Central High School and graduated as an RN from the Hillsborough County General Hospital in Grasmere in 1942.She then enlisted in 1943 during WWII into the US Army Nurse Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant. She completed basic training at Ft Devens and served at Ft Ethan Allen and Camp Edwards. She was then assigned to Cushing General Hospital in Framingham Mass to assist with setting it up to receive and care for injured troops. She also served on the hospital train from Boston to Halifax, Nova Scotia to pick up wounded and provide care for them on their return to Cushing General Hospital. She also worked as an RN at the Elliot Hospital on the Medical Surgical Unit, Diabetic Clinic and IV Team. She was an avid and accomplished embroiderer and quilter and was a member of Saffron and Indigo, Embroiders Guild of America and the Amoskeag Quilters for many years. Lucille is survived by her daughter Irene B Hebert and her partner of 30 years Angela Solesbee of Asheville, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was very devoted to her family and will be missed very much. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Cain & Jansoz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St (corner of Pine St), Manchester. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St, Manchester, Reverend Jason Jalbert will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to St Jude Research Hospital for Children. She was a patron of theirs for many years. www.cainjansozfuneralhome.com