Lucille H. Stanley
1930 - 2020
Lucille H. Stanley, 90, died at her home in Exeter, NH on November 15, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Exeter, she was born on April 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Helen (Webster) Varrill. Lucille was the President of her graduating class at Robinson Female Seminary in 1948 which just had their 72nd class reunion this year. Her hobbies included gardening, bowling, and digging for old bottles. As treasurer for Exeter Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Lucille helped organize the annual carnival, eel fry, and many other fundraisers. She will be missed. Lucille was predeceased by her husband R. Heywood Stanley Jr. who died in 2010 and her son Tim Stanley who died in 2001. She is survived by two sons, Jon R.Stanley and his wife Gale of Londonderry, NH and David R. Stanley of Bellevue, NE; her daughter Dena M. Stanley of Exeter, NH; three grandchildren, Cory M. Stanley and his wife Crystal, Johanna D. Sullivan and her husband Michael, andJonelle M. Gaffney and her husband William; five great grandchildren, Ashley Stanley, Adam Sullivan, Abagale Sullivan, Juliana Gaffney, and Jonathan Gaffney. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of New Hampshire, PO Box 1327 Manchester, NH 03105. To sign an online guestbook please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554
November 17, 2020
MOM I LOVE YOU AND SORRY I CANT BE THERE WITH ALL OF YOU
DAVID STANLEY
Son
