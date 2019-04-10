Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille I. Lessard. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Lucille I. Lessard, 96, of Manchester, died April 7, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in St. Catherine, Canada, on Sept. 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Rodolpha and Cordelia (Gaudreault) Bernard. Lucille was educated in Canada and moved to Manchester in 1950.



She worked for Evangline, and Dorson Fleisher Shoe for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1988.



She was lovingly known by most everyone simply as 'Memere'. She loved her gin and tonics, knitting, taking walks, playing cards and was always ready to go out with anyone that asked. Spending time with her family and friends made her happiest. Lucille loved to laugh and was a very funny and happy lady. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Memere, big Memere, sister, aunt and friend.



Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred G. Lessard in 1991.



Family members include a son, Jacques Lessard of Manchester; two granddaughters, Stephanie Lessard of Manchester, and Natalie Girouard and husband Michael of Rochester; three great-grandchildren, Lucy, Willow and Hope; nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three brothers and one sister.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Birthday Treasure Chest at Ste. Marie Parish, 33 Wayne St., Manchester, N.H. 03102.







