1/
Lucille I. Nolin
Lucille I. Nolin, 79, of Rochester, NH and formerly of Berlin, NH, died on November 7, 2020. She was born in Berlin, NH on March 17, 1941 the daughter of Ezelbert and Irene (Gosselin) Guay and graduated from Notre Dame High School and Becker College. She lived in Berlin until 2004, when she moved to Florida, where she resided until relocating back to Rochester, NH in May of 2020.

Family includes her husband Russell I. Nolin of Rochester, NH; a son Eric Nolin of Kansas City, MO; a daughter Kimberley Tessier of Rochester, NH; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a brother Richard Guay of Berlin, NH; 2 brothers-in-law Carl Nolin of Concord, NH and Greg Nolin of Berlin, NH; a sister-in-law Ronilee Nolin of Laconia, NH; cousins, nieces and nephews including Sean Nolin of Concord, NH.

There will be no calling hours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private for the family only. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to a visiting nurse association of one's choice in her memory. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, NH. www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH 03570
(603) 752-1344
