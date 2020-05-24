Lucille Ida (St. Onge) Young
1934 - 2020
Lucille Ida (St. Onge) Young, 85, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on May 19, 2020. She was born in Manchester on September 17, 1934, a daughter of the late Elzear and Maria (Blanchette) St. Onge. Lucille shared 25 years of marriage with her late husband, Earl Young.

Lucille was raised in Pinardville, the oldest of many children. She was a 1953 graduate of Ste. Marie High School. Lucille worked in assembly in several factories, including Manchester Knitted Fashions, Centronics, and 20 years at Velcro, from where she retired. She was an avid reader and loved playing cards with family and friends. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, family was paramount in Lucille's life and she cherished time spent with her loved ones.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Marie-Anne Zarnowski and her husband Paul of Goffstown; her son, Roger Rheault Jr. and his longtime companion, Carol Garon of Manchester; her grandchildren, Roger Rheault and Sara and Ryan Zarnowski; as well as several siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Lucille at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lucille's memory to Meals on Wheels https://www.mealsonwheelsnh.org/ or Easter Seals https://www.easterseals.com/

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Lucille's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
