Lucille L. Carrier, 84, of Manchester, NH, died March 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health.



Born in New Boston, NH on September 26, 1935, one of nine children, she was the daughter of Clarence and Laurette (Proulx) Sarette. Lucille resided in the Queen City most of her life and wintered in Bradenton, FL.



She was a retail clerk with Jordan Marsh for twenty-five years. She owned and operated Classy Creations candy store, Bedford, for many years.



Devoted to her faith and the rosary, she was a longtime communicant of Saint Pius X Church. Lucille offered her time and talents to donating handmade rosary beads to the church.



Lucille enjoyed spending summers at Cape Neddick Campground for more than twenty-five years. She was a Granite State Ambassador. Lucille loved art, traveling, and was a talented painter. Her cherished paintings adorn the walls of many relatives and friends.



Lucille's family was the center of her world. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her family brought her endless pride and joy. She was especially fond of her thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-three years, Marcel F. Carrier. He died June 6, 2008. She was also predeceased by a son, Mark Carrier; a daughter, Susan Croasdale; three brothers, John, Richard, and James; and a sister, Irene.



Family members include three sons, Donald Carrier and his wife, Carolyn, of Hampton, Peter Carrier of Bradenton, FL, and Christopher Carrier of Pembroke; a daughter, Linda Moody and her husband, Frank, of Manchester ;a daughter-in-law, Diane (Gauthier) Carrier; thirteen grandchildren, Ashely, Craig, Heather, Ryan, Christen, Courtney, Matthew, Michael, Kaitlin, Joseph, Jeremy, Nathan, and Noah; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Ford, Finn, and Kinsley; two sisters, Nancy Godbout and her husband, Paul, of Goffstown and Claire Charest and her husband, William, of West Palm Beach, FL; two brothers, Dennis Sarette and his wife, Pauline, of Goffstown and Robert Sarette and his wife, Lucille, of Goffstown; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Services: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pius X Church, Manchester, NH, at a later date.



Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.



www.connorhealy.com







