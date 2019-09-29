Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille "Lupe" Labnon. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home 1 Promenade St Gorham , NH 03581 (603)-466-3944 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home 1 Promenade St. Gorham , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Family Church Gorham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lucille "Lupe" Toussaint Labnon passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019, in the comfort of her home in Gorham, NH. She was born in Berlin, NH on May 1, 1920, the daughter of George and Marie (Leclerc) Toussaint.Lupe graduated from Berlin High School in 1938, and attended the University of New Hampshire prior to making the decision to enlist in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) at the height of World War II , ultimately earning the rank of second lieutenant. She was formally inducted into the U.N.H. Class of 1942 in 2011, an honor which she was extraordinarily proud of, and which paid special recognition to her service to both her nation and her community, as well as her great love of the school.Graduating from Berlin High in 1938, a young man whom Lupe had known since grade school wrote in her yearbook, "Best of luck to the best girl in class." That young man was Ralph "Navy" Labnon, and little did they know that ten years later, in 1948, they would be married, and in 1956 would purchase what is now the Town & Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne, NH. From hanging wallpaper to doing the bookkeeping, from being the cashier to being the chef, the "Best Girl" wore countless hats in the business, and worked tirelessly for decades to ensure the Inn's continued success.While working at the Inn and raising a family of five, she was also incredibly active in Berlin's civic organizations, serving as President of Berlin Women's Club, President of Business & Professional Women, and District Director of the BPW.In 1984, she and Navy purchased a home in Stuart, FL, where they enjoyed many winters, as did the entire family.She is survived by her children, Linda Rydin (Craig), Holly Rene (Edmond), Randall (Kim), Lori Morin (Michael), and Scott (Paula); her grandchildren, Jennifer, Katherine, Carolyn, Christian, Elizabeth, Brent, Daniel, Hunter, Troy, Brett, and Julie; and her great-granddaughter, Lennox. Her grandchildren will forever remember her fondly as their Grandmaman.She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Ralph "Navy" Labnon, and her siblings, Norman Toussaint, Jacqueline Blancke, and Robert Toussaint.The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Lupe's "special girls," Bridget, Crystal, and Mystie, for giving her such loving care over the past several years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 at Holy Family Church in Gorham, NH. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, NH on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army - Berlin Chapter, 15 Cole Street, Berlin, NH, or to Mother Marie Rivier Food Pantry, 153 Grafton Street, Berlin, NH. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019

