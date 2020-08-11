Lucille "Lu" Lavoie died August 9, 2020 in Brentwood, NH. Born January 26, 1924 in Epping, N.H. to Joseph P. and Alma (Proulx) Lavoie.She taught nursing at Saint Anselm College for 30 years, retiring in 1989.She is survived by one sister-in-law Theresa M. Lavoie of Epping, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.A Christian burial service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Epping, NH at 10:00 a.m. on August 13, 2020.Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks will be required.Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock Street, Manchester, NH 03104, St. Joseph Parish, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH 03042, or Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH 03102-1310.