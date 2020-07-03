1/1
Lucille M. (Morey) Ham
1941 - 2020
Lucille M. (Morey) Ham, 78, of Hollis, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on September 21, 1941, in Nashua, a daughter of the late Noel and Marie (Levesque) Morey. She was the loving wife of Donald Ham of Hollis.

Lucille had been employed by Nashua Corporation for eleven years prior to raising her children, then started Word Movers Business Services. She loved knitting, sewing, gardening, and competitive canning at local fairs. She was a communicant of St. John Neumann in Merrimack, NH.

Besides her husband, Lucille is survived by two daughters; Danielle Baxter and her husband Scott of Thornton, NH and Meredith Ham of Milford, one son; Christopher Ham and his wife Elizabeth of Hollis, two grandchildren; Matthew Baxter and Andrew Baxter, one sister; Noella Muller of Troy, NY, one brother; Paul Morey and his wife Patricia of Hollis as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins

Walkthrough visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM in the ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. John Neumann Church. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit WWW.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Hospice House 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Funeral services provided by
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
You are in our prayers. Wish we could be with you during this time.
Eric and Dawn Walling
Family
July 2, 2020
Prayers and love to my family. Will miss you.
Bruce Ham
Family
July 2, 2020
God has received a new angel and she is at last at peace!
Judie Ham
Sister
