Lucille M. (Morey) Ham, 78, of Hollis, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, following a lengthy illness.
She was born on September 21, 1941, in Nashua, a daughter of the late Noel and Marie (Levesque) Morey. She was the loving wife of Donald Ham of Hollis.
Lucille had been employed by Nashua Corporation for eleven years prior to raising her children, then started Word Movers Business Services. She loved knitting, sewing, gardening, and competitive canning at local fairs. She was a communicant of St. John Neumann in Merrimack, NH.
Besides her husband, Lucille is survived by two daughters; Danielle Baxter and her husband Scott of Thornton, NH and Meredith Ham of Milford, one son; Christopher Ham and his wife Elizabeth of Hollis, two grandchildren; Matthew Baxter and Andrew Baxter, one sister; Noella Muller of Troy, NY, one brother; Paul Morey and his wife Patricia of Hollis as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins
Walkthrough visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM in the ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. John Neumann Church. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit WWW.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.COM
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Hospice House 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.