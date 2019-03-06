Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille (Chop) Peloquin. View Sign

GOFFSTOWN - Lucille (Chop) Peloquin, 87, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on March 1, 2019. Born in Montville, CT on May 13, 1931, she was daughter of the late Stephen and Jean (Luchak) Chop. She enjoyed nearly 63 years of marriage with her loving husband, Bob Peloquin.



Lucille was raised in Connecticut, educated at Norwich Free Academy and then met her husband, Bob, whom she married in 1956. Together, they traveled the country during his service in the Air Force, during which time she worked as a secretary for base commanders in Hawaii and Cape Cod. Lucille spent most of her life in Connecticut, working in New London as a secretary for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and as an administrative assistant for Social Security.



Lucille was passionate about cake decorating. She was a member of several cake decorating clubs and even worked as a cake decorator while her children were young. She loved to sew, cook, bake, garden, and especially enjoyed visiting various farms where she could pick fresh berries and apples.



A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Lucille will be remembered for her kind heart and love and devotion for her family. She always put other's needs before her own.



Lucille leaves behind her husband, Robert "Bob" Peloquin of Goffstown, NH; her son, Mark Peloquin and his wife Jennifer of Vashon, WA; her daughter, Michelle Moulin and her husband Robert of Goffstown, NH; her brother, Stephen Chop Jr. and his wife Catherine of Hanover, MA; her grandson, Jared Moulin; step-granddaughter Erin Campbell, her husband Brian, and step-great-grandson, Keegan Rowland; her niece, Camela Leigh and family; her nephew, Kevin Chop and family; as well as other extended family members and friends.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 1 East Union Street, Goffstown, NH. Her ashes will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lucille's memory to a .



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019

