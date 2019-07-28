Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille R. Bourque. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Ste. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille R. Bourque, 90, of Manchester, died July 23, 2019, at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on August 14, 1928, she was the daughter of Henry and Flora (Perreault) Spenard. She was educated in Manchester and was the owner of J.A. Bourque & Sons Oil Company for 50 years before selling and retiring in 2015.



Lucille's family was what was most important to her in her life. She loved watching sports, especially those played by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Boston sports fan, especially tennis. She enjoyed time spent playing cards with her friends as well.



Lucille was the most loving person that you could ever meet. She had the biggest heart and would never judge others. Once you made friends with Lucille, you had a loving friend for life. She was a very hard worker and a fighter until the very end. Above all else, she will be remembered as devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Alfred A. Bourque, in 1989, and their son, Alan R. Bourque.



Surviving family members include one son, Gerald A. Bourque of Manchester; two daughters, Suzanne C. Beauchesne of Manchester, and Jeannine M. Hood and husband Jeffery of Manchester; three grandchildren, Craig A. Lavigne and wife Cindy of Manchester, Gregory A. A. Hood of Manchester, and Ashleigh S. Hood and fiance Marcos Noel of Manchester; two great-grandchildren, Cooper A. Lavigne of Manchester and Cassidy A. Lavigne of Manchester; four siblings, Irene Sturgill of Manchester, Larry Spenard and wife Nancy of Portsmouth, Sr. Henry Bertrand (Sr. Germaine) of Manchester and Sr. Jeannine Spenard of Manchester. She was also predeceased by nine siblings, Conrad, Andre, Edward, Bertrand, Leon, and Donald Spenard, Fernande Letendre, Claire Prince, and Theresa Chouinard; and her son-in-law, Jeffrey R. Beauchesne.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Ste. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Lucille R. Bourque, 90, of Manchester, died July 23, 2019, at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Manchester on August 14, 1928, she was the daughter of Henry and Flora (Perreault) Spenard. She was educated in Manchester and was the owner of J.A. Bourque & Sons Oil Company for 50 years before selling and retiring in 2015.Lucille's family was what was most important to her in her life. She loved watching sports, especially those played by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Boston sports fan, especially tennis. She enjoyed time spent playing cards with her friends as well.Lucille was the most loving person that you could ever meet. She had the biggest heart and would never judge others. Once you made friends with Lucille, you had a loving friend for life. She was a very hard worker and a fighter until the very end. Above all else, she will be remembered as devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Alfred A. Bourque, in 1989, and their son, Alan R. Bourque.Surviving family members include one son, Gerald A. Bourque of Manchester; two daughters, Suzanne C. Beauchesne of Manchester, and Jeannine M. Hood and husband Jeffery of Manchester; three grandchildren, Craig A. Lavigne and wife Cindy of Manchester, Gregory A. A. Hood of Manchester, and Ashleigh S. Hood and fiance Marcos Noel of Manchester; two great-grandchildren, Cooper A. Lavigne of Manchester and Cassidy A. Lavigne of Manchester; four siblings, Irene Sturgill of Manchester, Larry Spenard and wife Nancy of Portsmouth, Sr. Henry Bertrand (Sr. Germaine) of Manchester and Sr. Jeannine Spenard of Manchester. She was also predeceased by nine siblings, Conrad, Andre, Edward, Bertrand, Leon, and Donald Spenard, Fernande Letendre, Claire Prince, and Theresa Chouinard; and her son-in-law, Jeffrey R. Beauchesne.SERVICES: Calling hours are 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Ste. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close