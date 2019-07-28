Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille R. Gagnon. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Committal 11:30 AM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Rita Gagne, 90, of Goffstown, died Friday, July 26, 2019, following a brief illness.



Lucille was born in Lebanon, N.H., May 3, 1929, to Edgar and Blanche (Boulanger) Richard and she was educated in area schools. She married Edmund Gagne in 1948 and together they raised nine children.



In her spare time, Lucille enjoyed quilting and knitting, and she was also an avid reader of murder mystery novels and historical non-fiction. She loved to travel and had a keen interest in global geography, spending countless hours poring over world maps with her grandson. Lucille was a former resident of Roy Apartments, a senior living facility in Pinardville, where she cultivated many friends and made countless happy memories. She was loved and adored by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.



Lucille is survived by her children, Anne Gagnon and husband Robert of Goffstown, David Gagne and wife Nancy of Seabrook, Susan Forand and husband Andre of DeLand, FL, Richard Gagne and wife Cindy of Penacook, Judith Tarr and husband James of Goffstown, Steven Gagne and wife Janie of Leicester, NC, Mary Jane Lortie of Manchester, Matthew Gagne and partner Theresa of Manchester, and Bruce Gagne and wife Krystal of Manchester; her sister, Carmen Jenner of Connecticut; 37 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Barbara Hayes of Manchester. In addition to her parents and four brothers, Lucille was predeceased in 2004 by her husband of 56 years.



SERVICES: The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 30, 4-7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Avenue in Manchester. Cemetery committal will take place at 11:30 Friday, August 2, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.



To view an online memorial, or for more information please go to



