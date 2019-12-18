MANCHESTER - Lucille R. Huard, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 27, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Simone (Cote) Fournier. She shared 59 years of marriage with her husband, Roger Huard.
Lucille lived most of her life in Manchester and Litchfield.
A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially taking family camping trips when her children were young. Lucille was a homemaker, though as her children got older she worked for Fabric Bazaar and the Beech Street School. In her spare time, she loved doing arts and crafts. Lucille was especially talented at sewing, and enjoyed making quilts, clothing, and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
Family members include her husband of 59 years, Roger Huard; her daughter, Karen Lavigne and her husband Michael; her sons, Steven Huard and his wife Ly-Ly, Michael Huard and his wife Pennie, and Scott Huard and his wife Karen; her sisters, Sylvia Ouellette and her husband Gil, and Elaine Brassard and her husband Jean; her grandsons, Ryan, Gage, Shawn and Wyatt; her step-grandsons, Eddie and Erik; and extended family members and friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a funeral service at noon in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 18, 2019