Born Aug. 5, 1936, in Clinton, Mass., she was the daughter of Clyde and Gertrude Long.



Lucille loved to spend time with family and had a lifetime passion for sewing/tailoring, quilting and knitting blankets, hats and mittens for her family and many organizations for individuals in need. She had a special love and caring nature for her dogs over the years and most recently, Beau, who spent endless hours at her side. He will miss her so much.



She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Family members include her loving husband of 50 years, Wayne H. Swaim; five sons, Richard Swaim of Conway, Robert Swaim and his wife Barbara of Raleigh, N.C., Terry Swaim and his wife Sheila of Vidor, Texas, Gary Swaim of North Carolina, and Don Swaim of Ohio; three daughters, Nancy Hart of Warren, Deborah Groleau and her husband Bruce of Concord, and Judith Gove and her husband Mike of Wentworth; eight grandchildren, Adrienne, Danny, Amanda, Jessica, Amber-Rose, Samantha, Brian and Allison; and two great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Danielle.



She was predeceased by her eldest son, Phillip Hart in 2012; and her grandson, Robert Ganzcarski in 2008.



SERVICES: There are no public services. Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



