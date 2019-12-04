Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 11:00 AM Episcopal Church of Transfiguration 1 Hood Road Derry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Lucy Bailey Brown, 91, of Derry, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry, with her family present.



Born on Aug. 4, 1928, Lucy was the second to the youngest in a family of nine, having four other brothers and sisters each. She was a lifelong resident of Derry; attended Derry public schools and graduated from Pinkerton Academy with the class of 1947. She was active in field hockey and basketball intramurals. She earned her "P" and volunteered for many social activities.



After graduation, she worked at shoe shops in Derry before matriculating to Manchester to work at the New Hampshire Insurance Co. on North Elm Street. She met her future husband Les while working there. They were married for 61 years, while settling down in Derry. Lucy worked to get her insurance license and was co-owner of the Les Brown Insurance Agency for 21 years before retiring in 1984.



The retirement years found Lucy and her husband traveling the northeast with Joan and Bob Courtemanche. She attended line dancing classes for 19 years and met Doris Rand and other great friends. She was a fixture at Pinkerton Academy basketball and football games. She enjoyed many a championship with her son Bruce while he was coaching. Going to Market Basket, her hairdresser Helen, church fairs and seeing friends in general were always good. Great times at Beaver Lake and especially Rocky Pond were cherished. Her religion was extremely important to her and she was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church in Derry.



Lucy was predeceased by her husband; all her brothers and sisters; and her parents, Elwyn and Ethel Bailey.



Family members include a son, Bruce, of Derry; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



The funeral service is planned for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road, Derry. She will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Transfiguration or to the .



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online tribute, send condolences or for more information, visit



