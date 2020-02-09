Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy (Cricchio) Gaudet, 94, of Hillsborough, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Concord Hospital.



Born in Lawrence, Mass., on Feb. 28, 1925, daughter of the late Paul and Girolama Cricchio. She shared 50 years of marriage with her husband, Joseph J. Gaudet Sr.



Lucy was a graduate of Burdett College in Boston, Mass. She worked as an office manager for the Eastern Massachusetts Council of the Boy Scouts of America and as a real estate broker and corporate relocation director for the Martel-Fletcher Company.



Lucy was g-time resident of both Manchester and Hampton, N.H. In her youth, Lucy was an avid surf fishing enthusiast who enjoyed fishing on Plum Island and sailing offshore aboard her uncle's 90-foot schooner out of Gloucester. She was an early supporter of the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. For many years, Lucy was an active volunteer for the UNH Cooperative Extension Service. A skilled artisan with clay pottery, Lucy was at one time a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.



Above all, Lucy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family. She was a wonderfully gifted person who was kind to everyone she met, and she will be missed very much.



Lucy is survived by her daughter, Geraldine M. Gaudet of Manchester, N.H.; her sons, Joseph J. Gaudet Jr. and Paul J. Gaudet of Hillsborough, N.H.; her daughter-in-law, Maria J. Gaudet of Hillsborough, N.H.; her granddaughter, Christina L. Gaudet of Manchester, N.H.; and her grandson, Michael J. Gaudet of Hillsborough, N.H.



SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farmsteads of New England, 213 Center Road, Hillsborough, NH 03244.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farmsteads of New England, 213 Center Road, Hillsborough, NH 03244.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.



