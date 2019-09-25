Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Catherine Church 207 Hemlock Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Lucy J. Burnham, 75, died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019, in the Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester surrounded by her family.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Burnham Sr. and Aurelie V. (Bellefeuille) Burnham.



A lifelong Manchester resident, she was educated in local schools. In 1962, she graduated from Manchester High School West.



Before retiring, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service.



Her interests included history, politics, travel and classic movies.



Her loving devotion to family - as a daughter, a sister and an aunt - was legendary. Affectionately referred to as "Auntie Jo-Jo" by the newest generation of family members, she enjoyed spending time in recent years with her grandnephews, Benjamin Vattes of Concord, and Luke Vattes of Manchester, and grandniece Julia Vattes, also of Manchester. And she loved hearing stories, receiving pictures and even occasionally visiting the Texas contingent of relatives, grandnephews, Cody Burnham and Hudson Burnham, and grandnieces, Allison Burnham and Kennedy Burnham.



Family members also include her sister, Dorothy Vattes and husband John of Manchester; her nieces, Wendy Vattes of Manchester, and Lori Vattes of Jacksonville, Fla.; her nephews, Mark Vattes of Concord, Shane Vattes of Manchester, Jason Burnham of Saginaw, Texas, and Jeffrey Burnham of Azle, Texas; and sister-in-law, Debbra Burnham Gilbreth of North Richland Hills, Texas.



She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur H. Burnham Jr.



.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Friday, Sept. 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine Church, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit



