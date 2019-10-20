Mrs. Luella (Flemming) St. Pierre, 77, of Hooksett, passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on September 27, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, Luella was the daughter of the late Herbert and Annette (Fanny) Fleming. She was a lifelong resident of the area and also resided in Meredith for some time.
Prior to her retirement, Luella was employed by Bailey Distributors as well as Concord Hospital, where she worked in the Accounts Receivable Dept.
She enjoyed gardening, bingo, reading and kayaking. She also had a special affinity for all things nature, especially birds as well as Native American culture.
Luella was predeceased by her sisters, Lorette Houle and Lorraine Mondoux.
She is survived by her children: David Belanger of Meredith, Annette Belanger Kosko of Chichester, Michelle Merrifield of Union, ME and Douglas St. Pierre, Jr. of Hooksett, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2019