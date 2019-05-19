A softball legend passed away April 4, 2019.



"Coop" was born in Oxford, England, Oct. 18, 1943. He worked at Osram Sylvania for 37 years as a supervisor for shipping and receiving. He grew up in Hooksett.



He was an umpire in Manchester for 50 years for the Carignan League, the Independent League and the Sunday Morning League. He also delivered for the Union Leader for a number of years.



He has two sons, Craig and Jeremy. He has three sisters, Candace, Delores and Camilla. His brother, Lonni, passed away at 40 years old. He has a granddaughter named Marywillow.

