AUBURN - Lydia E. (Jennings) Adams, 88, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.
Born on Jan. 10, 1931, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late George K. and Ruth I. (Porteous) Jennings.
Mrs. Adams worked for a time as a clerk for Beacon Piping Co.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for more than 40 years and led the Altar Guild for most of those years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy H. Adams; and her brother, David J. Jennings.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, 106 Lowell St., Manchester. Burial will be private.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on July 31, 2019