Lynda Lynn (Dumont) Donaldson, 48, died May 4, 2020 following a brief illness.
She was born in Guadeloupe on February 4, 1972 the daughter of Jocelyn Martyr- Fale and Pastor Renaud Dumont and his wife, Danielle.
She was a graduate of Manchester Central High School. She was a member of the First Haitian Baptist Church as well as the House of Praise Church.
She enjoyed cooking and her unselfishness shone most brightly in how she went out of her way to help anyone in need.
Family members include her parents, four children, Michlynn Hynes, Roylynn Wilson, both of Manchester, Leronzo Lynn Wilson of Belmont, Rawnilynn Donaldson of Manchester, her twin bother, Richard Dumont and his wife, Heidi of Brentwood, sister, Magalie Felix and her husband, Eliance of Manchester, brother, John Dumont and his wife, Farrah of FL., sisters, Dorothy Dumont of Manchester, Rebecca Boateng and her husband, Eric of Chelmsford, MA. sister, Whitney Nazon of FL., several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be St. Augustin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lynda's name to New Horizons, 199 Manchester St. Manchester NH 03103.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit bouffordfuneralhome.com.
She was born in Guadeloupe on February 4, 1972 the daughter of Jocelyn Martyr- Fale and Pastor Renaud Dumont and his wife, Danielle.
She was a graduate of Manchester Central High School. She was a member of the First Haitian Baptist Church as well as the House of Praise Church.
She enjoyed cooking and her unselfishness shone most brightly in how she went out of her way to help anyone in need.
Family members include her parents, four children, Michlynn Hynes, Roylynn Wilson, both of Manchester, Leronzo Lynn Wilson of Belmont, Rawnilynn Donaldson of Manchester, her twin bother, Richard Dumont and his wife, Heidi of Brentwood, sister, Magalie Felix and her husband, Eliance of Manchester, brother, John Dumont and his wife, Farrah of FL., sisters, Dorothy Dumont of Manchester, Rebecca Boateng and her husband, Eric of Chelmsford, MA. sister, Whitney Nazon of FL., several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be St. Augustin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lynda's name to New Horizons, 199 Manchester St. Manchester NH 03103.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit bouffordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.