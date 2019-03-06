MANCHESTER - Lynda Vieweg, born Jan. 26, 1949, passed away while surrounded by family and loved ones.
She is the daughter of the late John and Patricia Vieweg, and she was the mother of the late Darlene Vieweg. She is survived by daughter Lisa Vieweg-Marinos, granddaughter Jessalyn Vieweg, grandsons Zachary and Joseph Marinos, son-in-law John Marinos, and many other friends and loved ones.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019