Lyndon L. "Lyn" Swenson, 93, of Derry, died peacefully on April 25, 2020, after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Belleville, NJ on February 8, 1927, he was the son of the late John W. and J. Pearl (Rutan) Swenson. He served in the US Army from 1945 to 1947 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Technician Fifth Grade. He graduated Divinity School at Providence Bible Institute in 1950 and earned his BA at Upsala College in 1953.
As a child, Lyn enjoyed bicycling, riding cows, swimming and canoeing. In his adult years he found great pleasure in reading Tolkien novels, decades before the movies were made. He had a love for music and owned hundreds of albums on tape, vinyl and audio CD. He also enjoyed butterscotch pudding.
In his adult life, Lyn was a Baptist Minister. He dedicated life to his family and ministering the Gospel to the Japanese people. He was an accomplished teacher and preacher of The Word of God and he delivered inspiring messages in fluent Japanese. In addition to his pivotal roles in several church planting endeavors, Lyn was instrumental in building the infrastructure to support various mission activities in northern Japan. These included the construction of houses, churches, year-round camp facilities, a Bible school, a publishing company and a large mission academy where his children attended school. He served faithfully on the mission field with his wife and co-worker for 34 years.
In retirement, Lyn enjoyed reading and writing books and had published four novels. He devoted much of his time to encouraging people at home and at church, holding church leadership positions and serving as a pastoral mentor. Above all, Lyn will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, pastor and friend.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Geraldine M. (Rudine) in 2018.
Surviving family members include daughter, Lois Pincince (Philip) of Dunbarton; sons, Wayne Swenson (Ruth) of Pace, FL; Mark Swenson (Lena) of Meridian, ID; and Gregory Swenson (Asa) of Tokyo, Japan; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Milton Swenson (Anne) of Albuquerque, NM; and Arthur Swenson ( Martha) of Venice, FL. He was predeceased by sister, Alma Swenson inÂ¬Â¬ 1940; brother, Russell Swenson in 1994; son, David Swenson in 1953; and grandson, Sidnee Swenson in 1998.
There are no calling hours. All services will be private, to the family. Lyn will be laid to rest, with his wife, at NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Bedford Road Baptist Church, 67 Bedford Rd, Merrimack NH 03054; https://www.bedfordroad.org/giving/or WorldVenture, 20 Inverness Pl E, Englewood, CO 80112-5622; giving@worldventure.com. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.