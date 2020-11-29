Lynn Ann Marshall-Rene, 52, of Manchester died on November 20, 2020 after a short battle with liver and kidney disease.
Born in Nashua on February 10, 1968, she was the daughter of Irene (Bigelow) Marshall and Donald Marshall. She graduated from Nashua High school in 1986.
She moved to Ohio in 1990 and worked at Household Savings Bank as a teller and a data processor. In March 1994, she moved to Litchfield and met Donald Rene while working at the Bank of New Hampshire Data Center on the 1AM to 9AM shift. They were married at Pilgrim Church in Nashua with the Rev. Ed Koonz and Fr. George Desjardins con-celebrating on September 30, 2000.
She worked as a medical office secretary for Manchester Urology from 2000 to 2004 and then as a medical secretary for Dartmouth Hitchcock in 2004. She also worked in Pediatric Cardiology and later Family Practice & Internal Medicine in Bedford in 2005. In 2019, she moved to the D-H Ear, Nose & Throat on Canton St. in Manchester.
Lynn followed her husband to many a mountain summits so he could test Ham Radio equipment including the 3 am visits to Cadillac Mountain for sunrise.
Lynn Marshall-Rene was a communicant of Pilgrim Church in Nashua and St. Hedwig's in Manchester. Her family would like to give a special Thank You to the Hematology/Oncology Department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she spent over a month.
Family members include her husband of 20 years, Donald Rene of Manchester.
Lynn was an avid stamper and loved creating unique greeting cards.
She loved traveling with her husband Donald, visiting Bar Harbor, including the 3 am visits to Cadillac Mountain for sunrise, Vermont and Las Vegas.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 209 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760 or to the Liver Disease Foundation.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
