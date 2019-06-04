Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Marie (Wilson) Millette. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial service 11:00 AM Manchester Church of Christ 66 Mammoth Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Lynn Marie (Wilson) Millette, 65, Goffstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center with her loving husband at her side.



Born in Manchester, she is the daughter of the late Maurice and Yvonne (Girouard) Wilson.



A kind and gentle soul, dogs were one of Lynn's greatest passions in life. Lynn was a class coordinator and dog obedience instructor at the All Dogs Gym and Inn in Manchester. She doted with endless affection on her two dogs, August Rush and Divine Tuppence, who surrounded her with companionship and warmth.



A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Lynn's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, showering them with love, encouragement, and lots of sugar.



Lynn was a talented crafter who lovingly created custom cards to send to family and friends around the country. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her garden, mowing the lawn, and tinkering around the house with her own tools.



She was a longtime member of the Manchester Church of Christ. Lynn found strength, peace, and great comfort in her Christian faith. Lynn will be best remembered for her generous heart and tireless devotion to her family and friends.



Family members include her devoted husband of 47 years, Gerard "Gerry" Millette; her son, Gerard "Gerry Jr." Millette and his wife Tiffany of Meridian, Idaho; her daughter, Carmen Hazelton and her husband Douglas of Lyndeborough; her four grandchildren, Benjamin and Noah Millette and Emily and Cadence Hazelton; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Eileen (Wilson) Pouliot.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Church of Christ, 66 Mammoth Road, Manchester. She will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, in a private family service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gander Brook Christian Camp, 27 Gander Brook Lane, Raymond, Maine 04071 or



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



