Lynne M. Covey, 57, of Manchester NH, passed away on March 4th, 2019 in her home with family by her side after a long battle with Cancer. She was born in Manchester NH on December 21st, 1961, to John and Jacqueline (Gendron) McDonough, and she leaves behind her loving husband of 35 years, Bryan Covey, and a large family that will miss her dearly.



A lifelong resident of the West Side of Manchester, New Hampshire, Lynne attended West High School in Manchester and would later attend the University of New Hampshire. She found employment in various sectors such as Public Service Company of NH and United Healthcare, but her greatest passion in life was raising her 4 children.



There was never an unfamiliar face to Lynne, and she had a talent for remembering the small details of the lives of everyone she knew. A caretaker at heart, Lynne was known to always look out for the wellbeing of those she loved, and even more so loved learning about those she cared for in the process. She loved spending time with her friends and family by Newfound Lake, drinking wine with her close friends, going on 'Mini-Runs' with her fellow Mini Cooper enthusiasts, warm tropical vacations with family, and most of all being surrounded by close friends and family. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart, and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Lynne has joined her father John McDonough and her beautiful daughter Christiana Covey in heaven.



She is survived by her husband Bryan Covey; mother Jacqueline McDonough; sons Bryan Jr. & Kevin Covey; daughter Lindsay LaCasse and her husband Nicholas; grandsons Aiden & Matthew; granddaughter Ryleigh; sisters Sharon Godfrey, Colleen Melcher & Amy Brooks; inlaws Ronald & Elaine Covey; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



A celebration of Lynne's life will be held on Friday, March 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, and a Mass of Christian Burial held on March 16 at 10 AM at Saint Raphael's Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester.



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019

