Marie Dorothy "Dot" Myers, 96, formerly of Exeter, died peacefully after a period of declining health at Bear Creek Nursing Facility in Hudson, FL on February 18, 2019.



Born and raised in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of John and Olive Viel. While attending school in Lawrence she met the love of her life, Victor, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage before his death in 2016. They settled in Exeter with their three children and together they established Myers Chiropractic Clinic which continues to this day under the leadership of their son, Dr. Jeff Myers and granddaughter, Dr. Julia Myers.



She loved being at the beach, playing golf, trips to casinos, music, theater and going dancing with her beloved husband. They enjoyed their retirement years between their homes in Exeter and Port Richey, FL. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Parish in Exeter and a member of the Exeter Country Club.



Loving family members include three children, Donna Nicoll and her husband, Robert, of Bedford, Dr. Jeffrey Myers and his wife, Cynthia, of Epping and Leonard Myers of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Christine Griffin, William Deschenes, Jay Myers, Dr. Julia Myers, Dr. Jessica Myers, James Myers and Joseph Myers; and nine great grandchildren.



SERVICES: Interment of both Dorothy and Victor took place at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148

