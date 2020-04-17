Sister M. Georgannne Pearson, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died at Ozanam Hall, a ministry of the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm, in Bayside, N.Y., on April 14. She showed no symptoms of the coronavirus.



Sister Georganne came to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, the second year of its founding, 1961, and remained there, as teacher, librarian and director of student volunteer programs, until her retirement in 2011. She worked with students on Habitat for Humanity projects, and kept "concern for the needs of the poor," an SSND ideal, close to their hearts.



A few years later, when she needed care, longtime STA friends brought her to Lourdes Health Care Center, at her Motherhouse, in Wilton, Conn.



Burial, with no sisters allowed to be present, will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, Conn., on April 18. A



funeral Mass celebrating Sister Georganne's life will take place at a future date.

