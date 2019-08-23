Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister M. Gregory Pickford. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 21 Searles Road Windham , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM in the chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Sister M. Gregory (Isabelle) Pickford, 95, of Windham, NH, a Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, after a period of declining health. A native of Berlin, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Gallagher) Pickford.



Sister Gregory held B.A. and M.A. degrees in education from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire. For more than 30 years she was a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools through New Hampshire, including St. Joseph School in Keene, St. Christopher in Nashua, St. Raphael and St. Catherine in Manchester, and St. Patrick in Pelham, where she served as principal. In 1983 she moved from the school classroom to parish religious education. She was director of religious education at Immaculate Conception Parish in Portsmouth for seven years. In 1990 she became director of religious education at St. Theresa Parish in Rye, a position she held until her retirement in 2008. She was also active in STOP (Sisters Together Oppose Poverty), a group of Sisters of Mercy who raised funds to aid



persons in need.



Sister Gregory is remembered for her generosity, her energy, and positive attitude which she brought to all she did, from teaching students in schools and parishes to visiting residents in the senior apartment building in Portsmouth, where she lived for many years, and Warde Health Center in Windham, where she spent her final years.



Sister Gregory is survived by the members of her Sisters of Mercy community, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine, and four brothers: Normand, Edward, Clarence, and Raymond.



Friends may call at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham, New Hampshire, on Monday, August 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, New Hampshire.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at



Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit

Sister M. Gregory (Isabelle) Pickford, 95, of Windham, NH, a Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, after a period of declining health. A native of Berlin, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Gallagher) Pickford.Sister Gregory held B.A. and M.A. degrees in education from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire. For more than 30 years she was a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools through New Hampshire, including St. Joseph School in Keene, St. Christopher in Nashua, St. Raphael and St. Catherine in Manchester, and St. Patrick in Pelham, where she served as principal. In 1983 she moved from the school classroom to parish religious education. She was director of religious education at Immaculate Conception Parish in Portsmouth for seven years. In 1990 she became director of religious education at St. Theresa Parish in Rye, a position she held until her retirement in 2008. She was also active in STOP (Sisters Together Oppose Poverty), a group of Sisters of Mercy who raised funds to aidpersons in need.Sister Gregory is remembered for her generosity, her energy, and positive attitude which she brought to all she did, from teaching students in schools and parishes to visiting residents in the senior apartment building in Portsmouth, where she lived for many years, and Warde Health Center in Windham, where she spent her final years.Sister Gregory is survived by the members of her Sisters of Mercy community, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine, and four brothers: Normand, Edward, Clarence, and Raymond.Friends may call at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham, New Hampshire, on Monday, August 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, New Hampshire.Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close