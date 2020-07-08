1/
Sister M. Joanne (Jeanne D'Arc) Tetreault
Sister M. Joanne (Jeanne D'Arc) Tetreault, 98, a Sister of Mercy for 64 years, died June 29, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, New Hampshire, after a period of declining health. A native of North Stratford, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Odila (Couture) Tetreault.

Sister Joanne pursued secretarial studies at Concord Business College. After entering the Sisters of Mercy, her first ministry was in the office at the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Maternity Hospital and Infant Asylum in Manchester, New Hampshire. She then became secretary to the president and leadership team of the New Hampshire Sisters of Mercy, a position she held for 25 years. In 1986 she brought her secretarial skills to Castle College in Windham, New Hampshire, where she served until the college closed in 1999. Since that time, she performed numerous services within the religious community, always available to help wherever there was a need. Sister Joanne will be remembered for her compassion, her quiet generosity, and her deep faith.

Sister Joanne is survived by the members of her Sisters of Mercy community, her sisters Leona St. Cyr and Rita Fournier, her brothers Raymond, Roland, P. Armand and Lawrence Tetreault, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Tracy and Richard Tetreault.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral Mass and Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, Rhode Island 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.

The Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH has care of Sister Joanne's arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 8, 2020.
