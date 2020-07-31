1/
Sister M. Joanne Tetreault
Sister M. Joanne (Jeanne D'Arc) Tetreault, 98, a Sister of Mercy for 64 years, died June 29, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, New Hampshire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Matthew Church, Windham, New Hampshire. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, New Hampshire.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, Rhode Island 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.

Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH 03087.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
