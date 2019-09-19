M. Karen Poza (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ste. Marie Parish
Obituary
PIPE CREEK, Texas - M. Karen Poza, 74, formerly of Manchester, N.H., passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, in Pipe Creek from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Margaret (Schulz) Connors.

In her married life, she lived in Torrance and San Diego, Calif.; Bedford, N.H.; and Darnestown, Md. She was currently residing in Pipe Creek, Texas.

Karen authored two books, worked as a school teacher, and was involved in youth ministry.

She was passionate about her Catholic faith and was an active parishioner of St. Marie Parish. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling the world with her best friend Hugo, and promoting life issues. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and promoting health products.

Karen was a woman of love and faith.

Family members include her husband of 52 years, Hugo Poza; two sons, Hugh Poza and his wife Elizabeth of Bedford, N.H., and Sean Poza and his wife Marie of Lewisville, Texas; a daughter, Vanessa Mosher and her husband David of Newtown, Conn.; 11 grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Kolbe, Hope, Ephrem, Joy, Amanda, Aiden, Shay, Brogan, and Siena; two brothers, Tom Connors of Minnesota, and Kevin Connors of California; four sisters, Tina Nelson of California, Sheila Connors of Wisconsin, Cecelia Connors of Oregon, and Patricia Connors of Tokyo, Japan; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kala Marie.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Parish. Graveside committal services will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant House at covenanthouse.org.

To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 19, 2019
