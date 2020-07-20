1/1
Sister M. Trinitas (Josephine) Greco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister M. Trinitas (Josephine) Greco, 91, a Sister of Mercy for 67 years, died peacefully on July 15, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, after a period of declining health. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Francesca (Magiotta) Greco.

Sister Trinitas was one of seven children born to Sicilian immigrants. She grew up in the North End of Boston, a loving and caring neighborhood, an experience she cherished her entire life. She taught briefly in the Somerville public schools before entering the Sisters of Mercy in September 1952.

Sister Trinitas held an M.Ed. degree in Religious Education from Boston College, and a B.A. degree in Education from Mount Saint Mary College, Hooksett, New Hampshire. She was a dedicated educator. In New Hampshire, she taught at St. Raphael School in Manchester, St. John School in Concord, St. Patrick School and St. Christopher School in Nashua, St. Mary School in Franklin, St. Patrick School in Berlin, and Holy Angels Parish in Plaistow. In Massachusetts, she taught at St. Ann School in Gloucester, St. Polycarp Parish in Somerville, St. Lazarus School and St. Mary Star of the Sea School in East Boston. From 1989-1991, Sister Trinitas was a special program coordinator for Action for Boston Community Development. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered as a teacher's aide with the Foster Grandparent Program at Fairgrounds Elementary School in Nashua.

Sister Trinitas is survived by the members of her Mercy Community, her sister Marie Greco, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Antoinette Sannella and Lillian Shatzki, and her brothers Michael, Frank, and Anthony Greco, Jr.

A Funeral Mass and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.

The Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH has care of Sister Greco's arrangements. To send a message of condolence, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort give comfort to the family at this time of bereavement.
July 17, 2020
I have so many fond memories of my Aunt Josie and will miss her very much. She lived an extraordinary life and was very intelligent and full of knowledge. We are all so incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives for all these years. God rest her soul.

Frank Greco
Frank Greco
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved