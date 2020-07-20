Sister M. Trinitas (Josephine) Greco, 91, a Sister of Mercy for 67 years, died peacefully on July 15, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, after a period of declining health. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Francesca (Magiotta) Greco.
Sister Trinitas was one of seven children born to Sicilian immigrants. She grew up in the North End of Boston, a loving and caring neighborhood, an experience she cherished her entire life. She taught briefly in the Somerville public schools before entering the Sisters of Mercy in September 1952.
Sister Trinitas held an M.Ed. degree in Religious Education from Boston College, and a B.A. degree in Education from Mount Saint Mary College, Hooksett, New Hampshire. She was a dedicated educator. In New Hampshire, she taught at St. Raphael School in Manchester, St. John School in Concord, St. Patrick School and St. Christopher School in Nashua, St. Mary School in Franklin, St. Patrick School in Berlin, and Holy Angels Parish in Plaistow. In Massachusetts, she taught at St. Ann School in Gloucester, St. Polycarp Parish in Somerville, St. Lazarus School and St. Mary Star of the Sea School in East Boston. From 1989-1991, Sister Trinitas was a special program coordinator for Action for Boston Community Development. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered as a teacher's aide with the Foster Grandparent Program at Fairgrounds Elementary School in Nashua.
Sister Trinitas is survived by the members of her Mercy Community, her sister Marie Greco, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Antoinette Sannella and Lillian Shatzki, and her brothers Michael, Frank, and Anthony Greco, Jr.
A Funeral Mass and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH will be at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast
.
The Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH has care of Sister Greco's arrangements. To send a message of condolence, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com