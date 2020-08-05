Sister M. Trinitas (Josephine) Greco, 91, a Sister of Mercy for 67 years, died peacefully on July 15, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, at 10 a.m., at St. Matthew Church, Windham, NH. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast
.
Arrangements are in the care of Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd Windham, NH.