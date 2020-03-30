MANCHESTER - Madeleine Carle, 90, of Manchester, died March 28, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in France on Dec. 12, 1929, she met her loving husband of 68 years, Henry A. Carle, while eating ice cream during World War II.
Madeleine enjoyed her family, knitting, sewing and travel.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Madeleine took care of her grandchildren while also working at various places such as Chap's Foodland and Lechmere. She will be greatly missed.
Family members include four daughters, Ann Everett and her husband John, of Haverhill, Mass., Jacqueline Benard and her husband William, of Dunedin, Fla., Elizabeth Bogrett and her husband David, of Sandown, and Monique Beaudoin and her husband Kenneth, of Goffstown; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters in France; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Encryptment in Mount Calvary Cemetery will be private and at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 333 7th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001-5004.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 30, 2020