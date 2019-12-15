Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine (Sheridan) Kellermann. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madeleine (Sheridan) Kellermann, 94, of Bedford, N.H., died Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 4, 1925, she was the daughter of Alexander and Julia (DeMetter) Sheridan.



Prior to retirement, she had worked for the U.S. Government and also Home Insurance for several years.



Madeleine was a longtime communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford, taught CCD classes and was active on the parish's Women's Guild.



She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George Kellermann, in 2006.



Family members include her children, Judith Tannian and husband Michael of Bedford, Kathleen Grande and husband Darrell of Bedford, Mary Pat Norfleet and husband David of Bedford, George Kellermann and wife Louise of Derry, Thomas Kellermann and MaryJean Kellermann of Bedford; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion Madeleine received while residing there.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







Madeleine (Sheridan) Kellermann, 94, of Bedford, N.H., died Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 4, 1925, she was the daughter of Alexander and Julia (DeMetter) Sheridan.Prior to retirement, she had worked for the U.S. Government and also Home Insurance for several years.Madeleine was a longtime communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford, taught CCD classes and was active on the parish's Women's Guild.She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George Kellermann, in 2006.Family members include her children, Judith Tannian and husband Michael of Bedford, Kathleen Grande and husband Darrell of Bedford, Mary Pat Norfleet and husband David of Bedford, George Kellermann and wife Louise of Derry, Thomas Kellermann and MaryJean Kellermann of Bedford; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.Her family would like to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion Madeleine received while residing there.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.