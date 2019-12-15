Madeleine (Sheridan) Kellermann, 94, of Bedford, N.H., died Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 4, 1925, she was the daughter of Alexander and Julia (DeMetter) Sheridan.
Prior to retirement, she had worked for the U.S. Government and also Home Insurance for several years.
Madeleine was a longtime communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford, taught CCD classes and was active on the parish's Women's Guild.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George Kellermann, in 2006.
Family members include her children, Judith Tannian and husband Michael of Bedford, Kathleen Grande and husband Darrell of Bedford, Mary Pat Norfleet and husband David of Bedford, George Kellermann and wife Louise of Derry, Thomas Kellermann and MaryJean Kellermann of Bedford; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion Madeleine received while residing there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019