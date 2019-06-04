MANCHESTER - Madeleine L. (Remillard) Despins, 95, of Manchester, died June 1, 2019, in Maple Leaf Health Care Center after a period of declining health.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., on Dec. 17, 1923, she was the last surviving child of 14 children to Joseph and Mary (Jobin) Remillard.
In 1942, she graduated from Manchester High School West. She lived in Manchester for most of her life and had wintered in Florida with her husband, Arthur Z. Despins, for many years. He predeceased her in 2003.
Madeleine cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Family members include six children, Suzanne Nelson of Portsmouth, Charlene Tremaine and her husband Norman of Manchester, Arthur Despins and his wife Laurel of Columbia, Mo., William Despins and his wife Monica of Oak Hill, Va., Richard Despins and his wife Robin of Wakefield, and Michael Despins and his wife Laurie of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; 12 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road., Auburn. Committal prayers will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in Union Leader on June 4, 2019