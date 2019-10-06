Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 461 Main Street New London , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline A. (Randall) Jeromin, 93, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Sunapee Cove where she had resided since 2015.



She was born in Butler, N.J., on June 8, 1926, the daughter of Arba and Hazel (DuVall) Randall.



She graduated from Butler, N.J., High School in 1944 and received her RN from Hackensack Hospital in 1948. Madeline worked as a nurse in the Hackensack area for several years.



She was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London and loved spending time with her family.



Madeline is predeceased by an infant daughter, Heidi, and her husband of 63 years, Willy Jeromin, who died in 2013. She is also predeceased by her sister, Lois Osborn. She is survived by two daughters, Lin A. Brown and her husband, Richard of Lyme, N.H., and Lori L. Jeromin of Groton, Mass.; three grandchildren, Laura (Matthew), Eric (Kali) and Alex; and a great-granddaughter, Eva.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH. Burial will be in Old Main Street Cemetery, New London.



Memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, New London, NH 03257 or to the .



Chadwick Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

