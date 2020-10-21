Madeline L. Willis, 85, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully after a brief journey with cancer on October 17th, 2020.
She was born on October 12th, 1935 to Gladys Vansithart Francis (nee Harriett) and Trennah P. Francis. She was a born and raised Bostonian who took pride in her Jamaican heritage. She worked as a medial clerk assistant for John Hancock for 30 years before retiring in 1998.
Madeline married Carl D. Willis in the 1950's. Braddock Park was their family home for many years and she always looked back on it with the fondest of memories.
Madeline will be remembered as a devoted and wonderful mother and grandmother. In fact she moved states to be closer to her grand children. With her witty sense of humor she was constantly singing, dancing, and going on long walks. Her knowledge of history was greater and more vivid than any book, in fact there wasn't an answer she didn't know on Jeopardy. As an avid reader, she knew that there was always something new to learn. She enjoyed architecture, interior design and cooking. Her relationship with God was very close to her heart. As a long standing member of Freedom point Church, she always felt right at home among her church community.
Madeline was predeceased by her late husband Carl D. Willis SR. and one son John M. Willis.
Madeline is survived by her daughter Carla Kelton and James of Norwood, MA: three sons David Willis and wife Aliz of Everett, MA, Carl Willis jr of Roxbury, Ma, and Steve Willis and wife Zoe of Bow,NH; one step daughter Regina Willis of El Paso TX; and two granddaughters Alina and Samara Willis of Bow, NH, as well many nieces. She was also predeceased by her sister Phyllis White; and brother John Francis
SERVICES: All services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society
NH Chapter, 360 Rte. 101, Ste. 8, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.