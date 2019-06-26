Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Riley. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born July 21, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Herbert Wright and Emily (Sabbe) Wright.



Madeline grew up in Brooklyn and Plattsburg, N.Y., and she was the youngest of three children in her family. There was her brother, William Wright, and her sister, Winifred Lethbridge.



Madeline graduated from Plattsburg High School in New York.



She was employed for 21 years as a maintenance coordinator for Hadco in Derry and Hudson.



Madeline was a longtime resident of Hudson before moving in with her daughter in 2005 in Raymond.



She was a longtime member of the New Hampshire Spinners & Dyers Guild and the New Hampshire Historical Highlanders "Scottish Re-enactment Group".



Her hobbies included spinning, knitting and going to the beach. In addition, Madeline was an avid reader. In her youth, she was an enthusiastic equestrian and rode to hounds.



Family members include her daughter, Deborah Nelson; her son, Thomas Groves; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond.



A private service at a later date will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. 03885 or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517.



For more information, please visit

RAYMOND - Madeline Wright Riley, 78, died June 22, 2019, in the Exeter Center, Exeter.Born July 21, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Herbert Wright and Emily (Sabbe) Wright.Madeline grew up in Brooklyn and Plattsburg, N.Y., and she was the youngest of three children in her family. There was her brother, William Wright, and her sister, Winifred Lethbridge.Madeline graduated from Plattsburg High School in New York.She was employed for 21 years as a maintenance coordinator for Hadco in Derry and Hudson.Madeline was a longtime resident of Hudson before moving in with her daughter in 2005 in Raymond.She was a longtime member of the New Hampshire Spinners & Dyers Guild and the New Hampshire Historical Highlanders "Scottish Re-enactment Group".Her hobbies included spinning, knitting and going to the beach. In addition, Madeline was an avid reader. In her youth, she was an enthusiastic equestrian and rode to hounds.Family members include her daughter, Deborah Nelson; her son, Thomas Groves; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond.A private service at a later date will be held for the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. 03885 or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517.For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.