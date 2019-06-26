RAYMOND - Madeline Wright Riley, 78, died June 22, 2019, in the Exeter Center, Exeter.
Born July 21, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Herbert Wright and Emily (Sabbe) Wright.
Madeline grew up in Brooklyn and Plattsburg, N.Y., and she was the youngest of three children in her family. There was her brother, William Wright, and her sister, Winifred Lethbridge.
Madeline graduated from Plattsburg High School in New York.
She was employed for 21 years as a maintenance coordinator for Hadco in Derry and Hudson.
Madeline was a longtime resident of Hudson before moving in with her daughter in 2005 in Raymond.
She was a longtime member of the New Hampshire Spinners & Dyers Guild and the New Hampshire Historical Highlanders "Scottish Re-enactment Group".
Her hobbies included spinning, knitting and going to the beach. In addition, Madeline was an avid reader. In her youth, she was an enthusiastic equestrian and rode to hounds.
Family members include her daughter, Deborah Nelson; her son, Thomas Groves; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond.
A private service at a later date will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. 03885 or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019